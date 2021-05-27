The Best Home Deals for Memorial Day

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. If there’s one thing a year in quarantine forced us to do, it was to take a hard look at our surroundings—inside our homes, that is. And, for some of us, that meant coming to terms with the fact that we owned one too many Live Laugh Love pillows, and that our collection of wolf-howling-at-moon blankets (though quite, quite sick) may be a little last season. However, nobody was really swinging by the crib last year, so what was the point of decking it out in cool home decor? For the most part, we languished in our pandemic nests among empty bottles of wine and half-smoked joints, wishing we could justify the Big Purchases that promised a flood of shopping-induced serotonin we so desperately needed.