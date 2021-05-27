Small Business Spotlight: Russo's Roots

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Farm land as far as the eye can see. Libby Tarleton and her partner, James Russo, moved to Canterbury to grow in more ways than one. "We had some losses in our family and we were further away than we would've liked, so we were looking for a location where we could still be in touch with them, still be able to get there in plenty of time if we needed to, and just an area that was still rural enough for some farming, so Canterbury seemed to fit the bill for that," Tarleton tells us.