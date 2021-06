Last year, OnePlus unveiled its “Nord” series of smartphones under which the company launched mid-range and budget phones such as the OnePlus Nord, Nord 10 5G, and Nord N100. Now, OnePlus has announced when we will see a new phone launching under the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the next phone under this series which will make its global debut in India on the 10th of next month. The CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, said that “CE” stands for “Core Edition” which means this is a trimmed-down version of the last year’s OnePlus Nord and will be cheaper than that phone. He said –