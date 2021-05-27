VIDEO: Oxford welcomes home National Champion Ole Miss women golfers
Oxford welcomed home the National Champion Ole Miss women's golf team on Thursday with a spirit-filled greeting at University-Oxford Airport and a parade which led to the Square and City Hall. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 on Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., to claim the school's first ever national title in a women's team sport. Ole Miss had to beat both Texas and Arizona on Tuesday to advance to the championship match.247sports.com