VIDEO: Oxford welcomes home National Champion Ole Miss women golfers

By David Johnson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford welcomed home the National Champion Ole Miss women's golf team on Thursday with a spirit-filled greeting at University-Oxford Airport and a parade which led to the Square and City Hall. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 on Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., to claim the school's first ever national title in a women's team sport. Ole Miss had to beat both Texas and Arizona on Tuesday to advance to the championship match.

