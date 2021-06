The latest State of Play presentation gave players a look at Horizon Forbidden West in action, offering a gorgeous look at the new story. The gameplay footage for Horizon Forbidden West has given us a whole lot to think about. On top of looking damn gorgeous, we also get a look at some all new gameplay features and story elements. From new mechanical monsters to battle (and Raiders who have also found a way to control/work with them), to a new grappling hook and glider mechanic, Forbidden West looks like a step forward in every way.