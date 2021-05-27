I-Host Jimmy Is Getting Your Memorial Day Weekend Fired Up

Turn it up Quad Cities! My Name is Jimi Williams & I'll be hitting the airwaves this Friday Night! About me, I'm a proud UAW assembler at a local manufacturing company. 2) I've always loved Rock! As a child, rock was always blasting from my Mom's radio. So I grew up on Rock! What I love most about Rock is seeing Live shows. The feeling you get when you pass by security, and see the stage!!! It's like you can feel your vibration rise, every hair stands up! Fu%*in LOVE IT!!!