Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Best Western Cobourg Inn

By Editorial Team
kawarthanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre is located in Cobourg, Ontario, 60 miles east of Toronto. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool, whirlpool and sauna. For special events or business retreats the hotel offers spacious meeting rooms.

kawarthanow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Western#Whirlpool#Toronto#Sauna#Hotel Amenities#Ontario#Hotel Rooms#Cobourg Inn#Western Cobourg#Spacious Meeting Rooms#Convention Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Best Western Heats Up The Return Of Travel With New Summer Promotion

Phoenix, Arizona – Best Western® Hotels & Resorts cares about making summer travel rewarding for its guests, announcing today the latest “See You Soon” promotion from its award-winning Best Western Rewards (BWR®) program. With this offer, BWR members can earn up to $100 in Best Western Travel Cards® (gift cards) during their summer travels – one $20 gift card is awarded for each night they stay at a Best Western-branded hotel now through September 6, 2021 with a limit of five gift cards.
Lifestylekawarthanow.com

Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites

Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites is located on beautiful Stony Lake, right beside Lock #28 on the Trent Severn System, in Burleigh Falls, Ontario. We offer lakeview motels, luxury hotel rooms, fishing accommodations and boat dockage.
Wicked Local

Best Western Plus Cold Spring awarded for cleaning excellence

PLYMOUTH — The Best Western Plus Cold Spring, 180 Court St., has been honored with the brand’s We Care CleanSM Champion Award for doing an outstanding job in implementing the company’s We Care Clean program and protocols. The award was announced last week across Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ brand...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

U-Haul teams up with Best Western Ruta Storage

NORWALK — U-Haul has announced that Best Western Ruta Storage signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Norwalk community. Best Western Ruta Storage at 351 Milan Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies. U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment...
Lifestylemagazinec.com

Staying Inn

This season, find sanctuary and indulgence at the newly refreshed Ojai Valley Inn. There’s never been a better time to escape the city and head to the valley. Sprawling across 220 lush acres, with ancient oak trees, colorful flowers and blooming roses, Ojai Valley Inn has recently been reimagined as an even more luxurious getaway from the everyday.
Lifestylekawarthanow.com

Bobcaygeon Inn

The Bobcaygeon Inn is located in beautiful downtown Bobcaygeon, just steps away from lock 32 on the Trent-Severn Waterway. The Inn offers a full service menu in its restaurant, a summer patio, and a selection of individual rooms.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

This Village House Inn In Minnesota Is The Ultimate Countryside Getaway

There’s nothing like escaping to a small town for a peaceful countryside getaway. Luckily, there are many opportunities to do just that in Minnesota. Camping is always an option, but what if you want a more comfortable place to lay your head? That’s where the Village House Inn comes in. This countryside getaway tucked away […] The post This Village House Inn In Minnesota Is The Ultimate Countryside Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelHawaii Magazine

The 3 Best Bed and Breakfast or Inn on Hawaiʻi Island in 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since the publishing of our 2021 Readers’ Choice list, Kealakekua Bay Bed & Breakfast and Waipi‘o Rim Bed and Breakfast have closed their doors permanently. The familial comforts of a proper bed and breakfast—or inn—are hard to beat. Instead of feeling like you’re on vacation—a vibe that hotels...
Lifestylekawarthanow.com

Old Bridge Inn

The Old Bridge Inn is a perfect holiday destination from which you can explore the diverse beauty of the Kawarthas. The Inn's popular dining room and riverside patio is a favourite spot for diners. In addition to offering casual fine dining, the Inn operates six rooms as a European-style bed and breakfast.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area gets honored

WEIRTON — The Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for accommodations by Tripadvisor. The business has consistently delivered fantastic experiences to travelers and has having earned great travel reviews on TripAdvisor during the last 12 months. The Holiday Inn received more than 350 total reviews, a 92 percent recommendation percentage and was consistently ranked the No. 1 Hotel in Weirton from TripAdvisor.com.
Animalstsln.com

Western Wednesday

Jenn Zeller is the creative mind and boss lady behind The South Dakota Cowgirl. She is an aspiring horsewoman, photographer, brilliant social media strategist and lover of all things western. After a brief career in the investment world to support her horse habit (and satisfy her...
Lifestylehospitality-on.com

Opening of the first Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey

The Radisson Collection Hotel Bodrum is built on 400 metres of private beach, in a very quiet bay, close to the city. The direct view of the Aegean Sea is a strong argument for this newcomer to Turkey. This brand new hotel is located 12 kilometers west of Bodrum town and 46 kilometers from Milas-Bodrum International Airport.
Restaurantstouringplans.com

San Angel Inn Restaurante Review – Lunch With a View

San Angel Inn Restaurante at EPCOT is located inside of the Mexico pavilion’s iconic Mayan pyramid. Here hungry World Showcase travelers can enjoy a slightly more refined menu inside the perpetual twilight of the pyramid’s waterside marketplace. At the time of writing, San Angel Inn is open for lunch from...
RestaurantsShawano Leader

What Are the Best Suburbs In Western Sydney for Cafes and Casual Dining?

Western Sydney is a vast area of trendy suburbs with so much to see and do outside of the Sydney CBD area. It’s also a good region to explore if you enjoy hanging out in cafes sipping a latte, or looking for delicious meals to try in casual dining restaurants. There is such a diverse selection that can’t possibly be covered in one short post.
Beauty & Fashionalltheprettybirds.com

Responsible Escapism With Blue Sky Inn

COVI-19 travel restrictions left many unable to get away from the dullness of a routine spent in their apartments. Although some fashion professionals predict ‘a Roaring Twenties era is on its way’, others are busy creating the perfect getaway through their wardrobe. That’s what the collective behind the Blue Sky Inn wants to achieve. Born amidst the pandemic back in February 2021, the fashion label oozes a sense of nostalgic, yet hopeful escapism thanks to traveling postcards-worthy prints. If travel is one of the brand’s pillars, sustainability is at its core. In a society where more and more consumers want to buy responsibly, brands such as Blue Sky Inn are setting the example.
Bloomington, INHerald-Times

Exhibit shows 3 decades of Grant Street Inn

Grant Street Inn just celebrated its 30th anniversary, looking back at the relocation and renovation of Bloomington’s historic Ziegler House by CFC Properties, and people can view a new exhibit about it. The Ziegler House is the oldest part of the boutique inn at 310 N. Grant St. that now...
Home & GardenPosted by
Source of the Spring

Hampton Inn, Homewood Suites Undergo Complete Renovation

The Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites dual brand hotel at 8728 Colesville Rd. has finished a year-long, complete renovation, according to a press release from Level 3 Design Group. The Los Angeles-based design firm was the interior design firm for the project, which included 239 hotel rooms being “reimagined” and “substantial upgrades” to the lobby and fitness center, according to the company.