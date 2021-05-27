Best Western Cobourg Inn

COVI-19 travel restrictions left many unable to get away from the dullness of a routine spent in their apartments. Although some fashion professionals predict ‘a Roaring Twenties era is on its way’, others are busy creating the perfect getaway through their wardrobe. That’s what the collective behind the Blue Sky Inn wants to achieve. Born amidst the pandemic back in February 2021, the fashion label oozes a sense of nostalgic, yet hopeful escapism thanks to traveling postcards-worthy prints. If travel is one of the brand’s pillars, sustainability is at its core. In a society where more and more consumers want to buy responsibly, brands such as Blue Sky Inn are setting the example.