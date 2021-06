It only took a matter of hours after Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo for them to announce the ne man in charge. To the surprise of nobody, their reappointment of former manager, Max Allegri, came around lunchtime on Friday, per the Daily Mail, and the club will be hoping that he can get them back to how they were playing before the Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo eras, both of which were underwhelming.