‘Debris’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

By Jennifer Maas
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sci-fi drama “Debris” has been canceled after just one season by NBC, TheWrap has learned. The Jonathan Tucker- and Riann Steele-led drama aired its season — and now series — finale Monday. Here’s the official description for the 13-episode first season of “Debris”:. “When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft...

