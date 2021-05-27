‘Debris’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

Get the tissues ready, Nine-Niners! Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going out in a blaze of glory, with its final season premiering on August 12th. It’s probably time for this show to end, as the events of the past year have forced a lot of us to think critically about the show’s role in portraying law enforcement as a force for good and cops and friendly or heroic. Much of the show’s core audience – this writer included – is getting tired of “copaganda” shows, even ones with diverse casts and progressive themes. Still, those of us who have watched the show through 7 seasons are still attached to these characters. This first look at the show’s final season plays up the nostalgia, featuring commentary from the cast, clips from old seasons, and a few glimpses of the new season – notably, Jake and Amy as parents.