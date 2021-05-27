‘Debris’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

Is Good Girls new tonight on NBC? If you’re wanting an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got you covered!. Of course, we wish we had you covered with news that you’d want to celebrate! Unfortunately, we’re in the midst now of a pretty-long hiatus for the Christina Hendricks – Retta series to come back. The promo below makes it clear that it will resume season 4 on Thursday, June 24. The one silver lining in here is that when the show comes back, it will be with a two-hour summer premiere and there’s a lot of good stuff following that! Unfortunately, the promo is only 15 seconds so you don’t get that much outside of montages and a few fun moments. We’re also still so far away from the return that there’s no synopsis out there for what’s next.