Ash Brook Golf Club

By Editorial Team
kawarthanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated just 2 kilometres north of Port Hope and situated on 150 acres of picturesque countryside, a mile of brook, and magnificent mature Ash trees. The 18-hole course provides variety and challenge in each of its eighteen holes. We have a country-styled clubhouse, complete with bar, covered patio and Pro shop.

kawarthanow.com
#Golf Course#Ash Brook Golf Club#Brook#Picturesque Countryside#Trees#Port Hope
