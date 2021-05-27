Justice Department to boost resources to fight hate crimes, attorney general says

The valedictorian who ditched an approved graduation speech to slam restrictions on reproductive rights appeared on CNN to discuss her now viral moment. Paxton Smith of Lakeland Highlands High School in Dallas told the mostly approving graduation crowd, “I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent.”