Justice Department to boost resources to fight hate crimes, attorney general says
The Justice Department announced Thursday it was boosting resources, improving training and streamlining reporting procedures to help combat a troubling rise in hate crimes. To better respond to hate crimes, Garland wrote, top Justice officials will appoint a national coordinator to “focus, streamline, and maximize the effectiveness of the Department’s relevant resources.” He also urged each U.S. attorney’s office to designate a civil and criminal coordinator to address hate crimes in local jurisdictions and to improve communication with local and state authorities.todaynewspost.com