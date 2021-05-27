Cancel
Premier League

West Ham battling two Prem rivals for LaLiga star with tempting exit clause

By Samuel Bannister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham and Crystal Palace could go head to head for the signing of Jon Moncayola from Osasuna, according to reports in Spain. Moncayola has just completed his second season with the Osasuna senior team, helping them to 11th place in La Liga. The left-footed midfielder played in 36 of their 38 league games, including 28 starts. In that time, he provided two goals and earned some caps for the Spain under-21 team.

Roy Hodgson
David Moyes
Spain
Soccer
Fulham F.C.
Premier League
Crystal Palace F.C.
Sports
