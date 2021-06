Humans have dreamed of smart homes for decades and, when Amazon’s Alexa became widely available in 2013, it became clearer than ever that the concept of smart home wouldn’t stay in the science-fiction territory for much longer. Finally, we would be able to go to bed without getting up to turn off the lights and lock our homes while we’re away. Over the years, the CAGR of the smart home market has been growing steadily, but it wasn’t until 2020 that smart home technologies truly became mainstream.