Damian Lewis’s nephew died in ‘inexplicable’ road crash

The moment that sums up how surreal Stephen Graham finds fame did not come when he was running through the streets of Hollywood with his friend and former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, trying to evade paparazzi on mopeds. It came when he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – playing Scrum alongside a swashbuckling Johnny Depp on the Universal lot – and looked up mid-scene to see his wife and kids on a golf-cart tour, screaming at him: ‘Wahay! Stephen! Dad!’ He laughs. ‘That was really strange; that was one of the weirdest moments.’ Not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype is important to him. ‘It’s just me, it’s just what I’m about – I always want to be able to tell heartfelt stories,’ he says in his warm Scouse accent.