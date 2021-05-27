newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Damian Lewis’s nephew died in ‘inexplicable’ road crash

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nephew of British actors Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis tragically died in a horror car crash after he "inexplicably" drove on the wrong side of the road, an inquest heard. Former private schoolboy Hugo Yaxley, the son of Homeland star Lewis' sister, was just 20 when he died from...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mccrory
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#Mental Health#Marlborough College#Death Star#The Third Man#British#A30#Wiltshire#The University Of Madrid#Range Rover#Wiltshire Police#Honda Jazz#Homeland Star Lewis#Billions Actor Lewis#Coroner David Ridley#Motorist Max Polinghorn#Mr Ridley#Road Traffic Collision#Hugo Panicking#Pc Robert Eccleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEmpire

Toni Collette And Damian Lewis Head To Wales In Dream Horse

Cinemas are reopening, the sun will be shining, horses will be winning: summer 2021 is all about feeling good. All of those elements come together in the true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred on an allotment in Wales – now coming to the big screen in the form of Dream Horse. The new movie sees Toni Collette and Damian Lewis finding themselves, against all odds, in Wales. That's right, accents and all.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Stephen Graham: Britain's most modest superstar on depression and how his family keep him sane

The moment that sums up how surreal Stephen Graham finds fame did not come when he was running through the streets of Hollywood with his friend and former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, trying to evade paparazzi on mopeds. It came when he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – playing Scrum alongside a swashbuckling Johnny Depp on the Universal lot – and looked up mid-scene to see his wife and kids on a golf-cart tour, screaming at him: ‘Wahay! Stephen! Dad!’ He laughs. ‘That was really strange; that was one of the weirdest moments.’ Not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype is important to him. ‘It’s just me, it’s just what I’m about – I always want to be able to tell heartfelt stories,’ he says in his warm Scouse accent.
AccidentsBBC

Southampton boat crash: Emily Lewis died after 'high-speed manoeuvres'

A 15-year-old girl was killed after a boat skipper performed "high-speed manoeuvres" and crashed during a sightseeing trip, a report has said. Emily Lewis was fatally injured in the excursion, off Southampton, on speedboat Seadogz on 22 August 2020. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released an interim report...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

The nephew of the Duchess of Cornwall's incredible life story to be made into a film

The life story of the Duchess of Cornwall's musical prodigy nephew is to be made into a film. The life story of the Duchess of Cornwall’s nephew is to be made into a film. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, a screenplay is being written about the incredible life of Derek Paravicini, who was left blind and with learning difficulties following an overdose of oxygen as a baby. Despite this, it was soon discovered that he had an extraordinary talent of being able to play any piece of music after hearing it just once.
Trafficeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Man hit by car in Ranger's Road near Loughton dies in hospital

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a car has died. The man in his 20s was struck in Ranger's Road, near Buckhurst Hill, at around 11.05am on Sunday May 16. Essex Police say they were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Paddington 2

‘Paddington 2’ Loses Top Movie of All Time Honor Due to New Bad Review. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Paddington 2 has lost its recently obtained honor as the best movie of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes’ freshness ratings. You’ll recall the…. ‘Paddington 2’ Director...
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

Peaky Blinders World Is Ending Cillian Murphy Feels Fine About It

“I learnt long ago to hate my enemies, but I’ve never loved one before.” – Thomas Shelby. There’s “high and tight,” and afterward, there’s the hairstyle Cillian Murphy should get—with an electric razor, shaved sometimes again every day, during four-month stretches in the course over the last decade. It’s a cut that Murphy he used to discover ludicrous, however now finds . . . okay (if not now and then unflattering), but it’s additionally one so well known because of him that men from Cork County to Orange County need just two words to duplicate: they sit before their stylists and bark, “Give me the Peaky Blinders Cut!” The cut, a “texturized crop,” requires the sides shaved to the skin, the upper left long, and the front pushed forward.
Traffichertfordshiremercury.co.uk

Live A1 traffic: Woman dies after serious crash shuts road

A woman has died following a serious crash on the A1 near Baldock. The road remains shut between the A507 (A1M J10) and the A6001 (Biggleswade North Roundabout) near Astwick following the incident last night (Friday, May 29). Emergency services are in attendance in a response led by Bedfordshire Police,...
MoviesBBC

Richard Curtis takes 'love song to Suffolk' to Southwold

Comedy writer and producer Richard Curtis has donated a number of his films to an open-air cinema festival to support a town in Suffolk. Curtis will host a question and answer session ahead of a showing of his 2019 film based on The Beatles, Yesterday, at Southwold's Outdoor Cinema, later.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

The Crown season 5 will recreate Princess Diana’s Martin Bashir interview

The Crown will reportedly recreate Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Martin Bashir in its forthcoming season. The findings of an inquiry announced last week concluded that interviewer Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” and was in “serious breach” of the corporation’s guidelines when he secured his BBC Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales in 1995.Bashir broke BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess for his explosive sit-down chat in 1995, the report said.Now, a source close to the hit historical drama told The Telegraph that...
TV SeriesThe Guardian

TV tonight: a comedy road trip with Russell Howard

While most British comics have spent the past year appearing on an endless supply of podcasts and hunkering down to gather scraps of new material for their postponed gigs, Russell Howard was one of the lucky few who made it out on tour, to New Zealand and Australia over two months. He takes us on the road with him in this series, opening in New Zealand, where he visits the farm of the Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill and tries diving into the sea using the “manu bomb” manoeuvre. Ammar Kalia.
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Man jailed for wrapping bandages around his head to taking driving theory tests for others

A man who was taking driving theory tests for other people by wrapping a bandage around his head has been arrested after his scam was discovered by staff members. 28-year-old Izmir Senaj, from East Ham, London had reportedly used numerous excuses for his head injuries at several DVSA sites across the country where he was doing tests for people who had agreed to let him do them on their behalf.
TrafficBBC

Woman put head out of train before fatal impact with branch

A group of friends were sticking their heads out of the window of a moving train when one was killed after being hit by a tree branch, an inquest heard. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by the branch at Twerton, between Bath and Bristol. Her...
WorldPosted by
Reader's Digest

Dodi Al Fayed: What to Know About Princess Diana’s Boyfriend

On August 31, 1997, the world was stunned by Princess Diana’s tragic death in a Parisian car crash. However, the unexpected loss of the Princess of Wales wasn’t the only grim event stemming from that fateful night. Although billions of people tuned in to Princess Diana’s funeral, hers was actually one of three untimely deaths, including the driver of the car, Henri Paul, and Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. In fact, only one person survived the fatal car accident: Dodi Al Fayed’s bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones.
MoviesBBC

Richard Curtis takes 'love song to Suffolk' to Southwold

Comedy writer and producer Richard Curtis has donated a number of his films to an open-air cinema festival to support a town in Suffolk. Curtis will host a question and answer session ahead of a showing of his 2019 film based on The Beatles, Yesterday, at Southwold's Outdoor Cinema, later.