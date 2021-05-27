Damian Lewis’s nephew died in ‘inexplicable’ road crash

“I learnt long ago to hate my enemies, but I’ve never loved one before.” – Thomas Shelby. There’s “high and tight,” and afterward, there’s the hairstyle Cillian Murphy should get—with an electric razor, shaved sometimes again every day, during four-month stretches in the course over the last decade. It’s a cut that Murphy he used to discover ludicrous, however now finds . . . okay (if not now and then unflattering), but it’s additionally one so well known because of him that men from Cork County to Orange County need just two words to duplicate: they sit before their stylists and bark, “Give me the Peaky Blinders Cut!” The cut, a “texturized crop,” requires the sides shaved to the skin, the upper left long, and the front pushed forward.