ZF and Mobileye Camera Technology Chosen by Toyota

By Automotive Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZF and Mobileye have been chosen by Toyota to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms in the next few years, a press release stated. As part of the agreement, ZF will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and be responsible for the integration of camera and radar in Toyota vehicles.

www.automotive-fleet.com
#Front Facing Camera#Advanced Technology#Driving Technology#Adas#Eyeq4#Zf S Gen#Zf Radar Technology#Toyota Vehicles#Technologies#Automakers#Vehicle Detection#Mapping#Localization#Complicated Driving Tasks#Collisions
