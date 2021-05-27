ZF and Mobileye Camera Technology Chosen by Toyota

This plug-in variant of Toyota’s segment-defining Prius is similar in many ways to the conventional hybrid that inspired it. The Prius and Prius Prime share underpinnings in the form of Toyota’s new TNGA platform, a wacky design language, and snooze-worthy performance. The differences between the two cars are important, too. Namely, the Prime adds an EPA-rated 25 miles of all-electric driving range and a large tablet-inspired infotainment screen (in certain trim levels), and it sacrifices a meaningful share of the cargo space found in the regular Prius. The Chevy Volt more than doubles the Prius Prime’s electric driving range and is actually more fun to drive, but Toyota’s good-faith effort to improve the Prime’s driving dynamics in this newest generation has moved it up slightly in our esteem.