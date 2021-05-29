The Mill Restaurant and Pub

CHICO — The restaurant community landscape is changing rapidly, in part due to the pandemic, and so are diners’ habits when it comes to more plant-based options. It has been tough for businesses over the past year in many ways, and also tough on employees asked to be essential workers and faced with risking their lives, particularly in food service. There are some local businesses stepping up to keep employees safe and paid well, and there are also a variety of businesses recognizing the diversity of dietary preferences in the north state.