Honoring This Year's Distinguished Leaders

By Michael Marciano
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Connecticut Legal Awards included nine new Distinguished Leaders from across Connecticut who have contributed important work in both the private and public sectors. They are known both for helping fellow attorneys and for bettering the communities in which they practice. All were recognized in the recent Connecticut Legal Awards program for their exemplary efforts and for setting examples for others in the industry.

