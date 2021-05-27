Cancel
Beautiful New Collections By BERTA

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a confession to make. We’ve fallen in love with bridal gown brand BERTA's Fall/Winter 2021 Colony couture collection. Stylish brides looking for true luxury will absolutely adore the designs from the exquisite BERTA Colony. collection, filled with intricate, sophisticated & glamorous creations, made with a beautiful blend of...

Designers & Collections

Dior Takes a Trip Back in Time for their Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

The concept of the evolution of fashion often involves innovation and creativity that breaks boundaries, the kind that borrows from elements from other fields entirely, introducing concepts and identities that are completely new to this world. But more recently, houses have taken to paying homage to their illustrious pasts, using that glory to amplify the voices of the newer generation of couture.
Designers & Collections

Brock Collection Joins Forces With H&M for A Dreamy Collaboration

If there were such thing as “easing back into normal life post-pandemic” couture, Brock Collection might have unearthed it. The LA-based luxury women's brand, known for its breezy designs that blend effortlessness with an edge and make opulence unpretentious, is teaming up with H&M for a new womenswear collection, launching in the U.S. on June 24.
Designers & Collections

Limited-Edition Capsule Collections

Japanese casual wear brand UNIQLO, and Finnish Design House Marimekko, collaborated to launch a limited-edition capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021. The collection is available for purchase online and in select stores. Thematically, the collection follows a "joyful summer" philosophy by taking inspiration from the Nordic midsummer traditions. The new product...
Designers & Collections

Chanel’s New Lion-Inspired Collection Stuns

Coco Chanel’s Paris apartment, famously situated atop her atelier on rue Cambon,. was crawling with cats. “I’m a Leo and, like him, I show my claws to protect myself, but, believe me, I suffer more by clawing than being clawed,” the Mademoiselle once said. Notoriously superstitious, she kept a multitude of feline talismans close at hand—from a crystal ball balanced on the backs of two lions to the carved-marble figurine that sat beside a gilded-framed portrait of yet another majestic cat. While the fascination endured, it only intensified after Chanel fled to Venice following the death of her lover Boy Capel. She found strength and inspiration in the City of the Lion, qualities that are celebrated in the house’s latest high-jewelry unveiling, Escale à Venise. (Shown are the Lion Secret earrings and ring, both crafted in 18-karat white gold and covered in diamonds.) Nowadays, couldn’t we all benefit from a little spiritual protection—particularly of the glittering variety? Prices upon request. chanel.com. —Jane Keltner de Valle.
Designers & Collections
WWD

The Wasted Collective, Bráulio Amado Collaborate on New Capsule

Launched in 2020, The Wasted Collective was established by Ronald Akili, the pioneer behind Potato Head — a sustainable lifestyle hospitality brand with a Creative Village Resort in Bali — alongside Jesse Leyva, who was previously global design director at Nike Inc. Their objective is to create elevated casual wear that’s sustainable and made with integrity. The duo have teamed with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado, whose vibrant and kinetic work has appeared in numerous publications as well as cover art for artists such as Beck, Frank Ocean, Róisín Murphy, ASAP Mob and Robyn. He also co-runs the New York City multipurpose art space Sixth Street Haunted House.
Designers & Collections

Every Look From Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

While we go farther into the future, fashion houses are gravitating towards the past through wardrobes encapsulated by archives and saluting the sartorial footsteps of their house predecessors – that is Dior included. Evolution, transformation, and reworking are some of the keywords tossed into the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection....
Designers & Collections

Dior Men's presents a collection of future classics for Spring 2022

In his three-year tenure at the helm of Dior Men’s, Kim Jones has made blockbuster collaborations and tributes to epochal artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Judy Blame, Amoako Boafo, Kenny Scharf and Peter Doig a landmark feature of his work. Next to these razzmatazz presentations, and the big-personality-adjacent clothes we saw in them, the collection that the house revealed today — Spring 2022 — felt like a comparatively more calm affair.
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Otis College of Art and Design’s Fashion Thesis Collections: Inside The Class of 2021’s Designs

Students graduating from the fashion program at Los Angeles’ Otis College of Art and Design this year completed their thesis collections entirely from home. By setting up sewing studios in their apartments or childhood homes, students explored notions of domesticity, protection and togetherness — themes that were top-of-mind as the pandemic hit L.A. with a considerable force.
Makeup

Patrick Ta Beauty launches Major Dimension collection

Patrick Ta Beauty is adding a brand-new collection to its offerings. The brand is entering the eye category with the launch of its new Major Dimension collection, which consists of a 12-pan eyeshadow palette and four Precision gel liners. Featuring cream shades, velvet matte shades, two iridescent metallics and pearl...
Designers & Collections

2021 Spring Collection

Made Goods is known as the industry's purveyor of statement pieces in one-of-a-kind materials. The new collection is rooted in neutral and woven silhouettes, inspired by a sense of laid back glamour, and a celebration of woodcraft and sculptural wonders. Dynamic details and colorful accents shape the assortment, rendered in materials and finishes that include woven rattan, Mappa burl and tamarind wood, smooth concrete and shell.
Beauty & Fashion

Insider’s Guide: lifestyle brand owner Destiny Sweeney Durant shares her fashion favorites

The Destiny’s Caché entrepreneur shares her go-to beauty products, accessories, and places to shop. When Springfield entrepreneur Destiny Sweeney Durant needs inspiration, she turns to treasured memories—her late grandmother’s home-cooked meals and the fine china and glasses she used to decorate her table, or her mother’s art collection. “I was always surrounded by art that looked like me,” says Durant, who earned her degree in marketing at Hampton University and started her online lifestyle brand, Destiny’s Caché, in 2017. The label, which is among the Black-owned lines carried at the new Gift Shop at Union Market in DC, honors her grandmother and caters to women of color. “It’s important for [them] to see themselves represented on products in all mediums,” says Durant. Here, her personal favorites.
Lifestyle
munaluchi

Modern Vintage- Intimate Celebration Inspiration

Romantic and whimsy with a touch of modern design, this styled shoot is the perfect inspiration for an intimate celebration. Pilar Doakes of The Four Seasons Event Group shares this about the inspiration behind the shoot:. I was inspired to shoot at The Whitney because of the beautiful architecture. The...
Skin Care

The Best New Products According to Our Beauty Director

Every day, new products make their way onto my (WFH) desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.
Makeup

The Best New Beauty Products to Stock Up on This Summer

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, we’re getting more and more excited about glowy makeup, dewy skin and warm, summery scents. This month’s best new beauty products set exactly the right mood. With celestial collabs from Em Cosmetics and Ill Makiage, plus high-pigment compacts from Pat McGrath and Roen, there are plenty of ways to add a little shimmer to your makeup routine. On the skincare side: calming serums, body buffing exfoliants and beachy perfumes and body oils make for the perfect pre-vacation prep. Here, 11 launches we’re loving from the month of May, just in time for the unofficial start to summer.
Designers & Collections

Vogue Spain launches its first clothing collection

Vogue Spain has launched its first clothing collection, featuring a series of garments with different interpretations of the Vogue logo. Sustainability is a key selling point of the Vogue Collection. Every item is made from 100% certified organic cotton and natural dyes, and the production is carried out in limited runs by a small family buisness based in Portugal. One set of products, the "Earth Edition", is made from dyes that have been synthesized from agricultural residues. These natural dyes allow for a sustainable tinting process that saves water and avoids the use of chemicals.
Designers & Collections

Instagram Style: Thuso Mbedu in Christian Dior to Promote ''The Underground Railroad''

She posed for the gram in a CHRISTIAN DIOR PRE-FALL 2021 lime taffeta jacquard short-hooded dress. Her casual but sporty dress was toughen up with white DR. MARTENS boots. Love everything about her look from the color, the styling and her natural, flawless beauty look. MEJURI rounded out the styling of her look. Did Thuso sell you on her instagram style as well?
Designers & Collections

Palm Angels debuts logo-splashed sunglasses collection

If the increasingly warmer weather has got you setting your sights on some new summer accessories, then look no further. Palm Angels’ delectably-hued, logo-splashed sunglasses will tick all your boxes for stand out rising-temperature style. Founded by ex-Moncler creative director Francesco Ragazzi in 2015, Palm Angels began its life as...
Designers & Collections

Chelsea House announces debut of Shayla Copas Collection

Designer, author and influencer Shayla Copas is bringing her point of view to a line of products for Chelsea House. The Shayla Copas Collection for Chelsea House includes accessories, mirrors, accent furniture and lighting based on Copas’ signature sophisticated yet playful design style. The collection’s official launch will take place...