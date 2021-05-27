Tax Increases on the Horizon?

Proposed Budget Spending Plan Would Indicate A Need for Increased Revenue. It’s going on two months since President Biden shared his American Jobs Plan (AJP) and almost one month since his joint session in Congress where he shared his American Families Plan (AFP). We highlighted the major talking points of those plans in earlier articles (Introduction to The American Jobs Plan and The Made in America Tax Plan; The American Families Plan – Proposed $1.8 Trillion Spending and Tax Plan). The full details of those plans have still not been released though they may be getting a little closer.