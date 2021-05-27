Bellefonte slips by Central Mountain, 5-3, for District 6 Class 5A title
LORETTO, PA – After the rain/lightning postponement Wednesday, the two teams returned to Loretto Thursday to decide the District 6 Class 5A crown. It was a magnificent morning for softball and the players on both sides performed admirably. Each team had six hits. Central Mountain’s Alyssa Fisher had a homerun; Caitlyn Watson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored (and a stolen base); Madison Hardy had a run-producing single and Allison Lininger added the final two hits.therecord-online.com