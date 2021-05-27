Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loretto, PA

Bellefonte slips by Central Mountain, 5-3, for District 6 Class 5A title

By Admin
therecord-online.com
 7 days ago

LORETTO, PA – After the rain/lightning postponement Wednesday, the two teams returned to Loretto Thursday to decide the District 6 Class 5A crown. It was a magnificent morning for softball and the players on both sides performed admirably. Each team had six hits. Central Mountain’s Alyssa Fisher had a homerun; Caitlyn Watson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored (and a stolen base); Madison Hardy had a run-producing single and Allison Lininger added the final two hits.

therecord-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loretto, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Madison, PA
Loretto, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#End Game#Wild Game#Central Mountain#Pitcher Lexi Rogers#The Game#Lead#Loretto Thursday#Inning#Tba#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Loretto, PAWJAC TV

SFU walks-off CCSU, advances to NEC championship

LORETTO -- The Saint Francis softball team (38-8, 22-2 NEC) continued play at the 2021 NEC Championships against No. 3 Central Connecticut (23-13, 20-8 NEC) on Friday with a 2-1 win. Allyn Bezjak drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Grace Vesco pitched the complete game.
Loretto, PAWJAC TV

SFU tops Sacred Heart on Vesco's no-hitter

LORETTO -- The Saint Francis softball team (38-8, 22-2 NEC) opened the 2021 NEC Championships against No. 4 Sacred Heart (15-22, 13-15 NEC) on Thursday with a 7-0 shutout win. Sophomore pitcher Grace Vesco threw her third no-hitter of the season and totaled 10 strikeouts. THOUGHTS. Head Coach Jessica O’Donnell:...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Richland graduate Dabbs repeats as ACC javelin champ

RALEIGH, N.C. – University of Virginia junior Ethan Dabbs, a 2018 Richland High School graduate, won the javelin title during the first day of competition at the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday. Dabbs claimed his second consecutive javelin title with a winning throw of 71.45...
Altoona, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Cambria Heights' Westrick to join Penn State Altoona's softball team

PATTON – Cambria Heights senior catcher Arianna Westrick will begin her college career with a past coach she is familiar with on the Penn State Altoona softball staff. “I knew I wanted to play softball after high school,” said Westrick, who plans to major in rehabilitation and human services. “I just think Penn State Altoona gave me the best opportunity for academics and softball.”
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Exciting times for fans of local sports

As I visited home recently, I thought about how the entertainment landscape is really looking up in the The Friendly City. Leaders in the community and entrepreneurs alike have really invested a lot and provided opportunities in Johnstown, especially when it comes to the sports world. It is really an...