Lufkin Police are hoping the public can help provide leads in a costly act of vandalism that occurred overnight Monday. According to a media report, someone, or possibly several persons, broke into a building owned by Consolidated Communications in the 400 block of Angelina Street and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. The suspect or suspects knocked over shelves, pulled cabinets off the walls, sprayed cleaner onto the keyboards of laptops to ruin them, spray painted "NFL" with the N backward and "I was here" on a wall. The culprit(s) also stopped up a bathroom sink and left hot water running which spilled over onto the floor.