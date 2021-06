Days after settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit in April, star wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to terms on a new contract to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Less than a month removed from those situations clearing up, Brown is in the news once again regarding another civil suit. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, are being sued on charges of assault and battery for over $30,000 by truck driver Anton Tumanov, filed in Broward County (Fla.).