Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, FL

New Study Finds Local Conditions Can Worsen Global Coral Threats

By Adam Lowenstein
fit.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, FLA. — Rising ocean temperatures are threatening coral reefs around the world, but a new study involving Florida Tech has found that local conditions can substantially diminish – or exacerbate – this threat. These findings offer an optimistic premise that effective local management, alongside global efforts to mitigate climate change, may help coral reefs survive.

news.fit.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Coral Bleaching#Corals#Ecosystems#Global Climate Change#Global Temperatures#Arizona State University#Ocean Engineering#Marine Sciences#Florida Tech#Coral Loss#Global Efforts#Global Reductions#Global Solutions#Marine Heatwaves#Ocean Temperatures#Algae#Marine Heat Waves#Slow Climate Change#Mortality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceScience Now

Local management matters for coral reefs

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.
ScienceEurekAlert

Global study of 60 cities' microbes finds each has a signature microbial fingerprint

An international consortium has reported the largest-ever global metagenomic study of urban microbiomes, spanning both the air and the surfaces of multiple cities. The international project, which sequenced and analyzed samples collected from public transit systems and hospitals in 60 cities around the world, features comprehensive analysis and annotation for all the microbial species identified--including thousands of viruses and bacteria and two archaea not found in reference databases. The study appears May 26 in the journal Cell.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Global microbiome study discovers thousands of new species

About 12,000 bacteria and viruses collected in a sampling from public transit systems and hospitals around the world from 2015 to 2017 had never before been identified, according to a study by the International MetaSUB Consortium, a global effort at tracking microbes that is led by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators.
Healthtucsonpost.com

Vast under-treatment of diabetes. finds global study

Michigan [US], May 22 (ANI): Nearly half a billion people on the planet have diabetes, but most of them aren't getting the kind of care that could make their lives healthier, longer and more productive, according to a new global study of data from people with the condition. Only 1...
WildlifeWPBF News 25

A Coral Surprise: An exclusive look inside a local lab

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coral reefs are in danger. Experts say corals are facing a number of threats, from change in climate to diseases. But there's a group of scientists in West Palm Beach hoping to teach future generations the value of the Florida ecosystem. WPBF was invited inside...
Sciencecaltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

(1). Extraterrestrial 3He: A new proxy for arctic sea ice? (2). Seasonal cycle of midlatitude wind storms. Dr. Pavia: Sea ice coverage in the Arctic Ocean has seen a consistent decline over the past 40 years, coincident with anthropogenic warming. Climate models disagree in their projections of when the Arctic Ocean will experience ice-free summers under different warming scenarios. Paleoclimate records offer a potential route towards understanding Arctic ice extent under periods of warmer climate than present, sea ice is particularly difficult to reconstruct from proxy records. In this talk I will show new data suggesting that helium-3 concentrations in marine sediments, derived from the input of interplanetary dust particles, can be used to reconstruct ice coverage and melting in the Arctic Ocean. I will then briefly discuss the possible applications of this proxy to answer outstanding questions regarding Arctic ice coverage during paleoclimate intervals both colder (e.g. LGM, Marine Isotope Stage 4) and warmer (e.g. Marine Isotope Stage 5, Pliocene Warm Period) than present.
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

North Atlantic Right Whales Are Shrinking

(CN) — North Atlantic right whales are shrinking, both in size and number. While the population decline is better documented, right whales in the North Atlantic are also significantly shorter today than those born as recently as forty years ago, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.
Scienceindependentnews.com

LLNL Research Suggests Global Warming May Be Underestimated

New research at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) suggests that global warming in the troposphere, or lowest level of the atmosphere, may have been underestimated over the last 40 years. Climate scientists studied four properties of tropical climate change that should vary in correlation with one other. For example,...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Spiders can sniff out and avoid killer ants, SFU study finds

Spiders avoid building webs near European fire ants, their natural predators, by sensing the chemicals they give off in the environment, Simon Fraser University researchers have found. The findings, published recently in Royal Society Open Science, give us a peek inside the enduring struggle between spiders and ants, and could...
ScienceNewswise

Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

Newswise — Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be.
Earth, TXasurampage.com

Climate Change Likely Shifted The Axis Of The Earth, According To A New Study

(NAPSI)—Global warming that caused glacial melting is likely the cause of a shift in the movement of the Earth’s poles in the 1990s, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters, AGU’s journal for high-impact, short-format reports with immediate implications spanning all Earth and space sciences. Melting glaciers redistributed...
WildlifeThe Daily Collegian

Penn State biologist and colleagues receive $4M to identify heat-tolerant corals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An international team that includes Penn State biologist Iliana Baums has been awarded a $4 million grant from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation to identify corals that are naturally resilient to climate change. This is one of four newly funded projects supported by the foundation that are focused on the conservation and restoration of coral reefs in the context of the climate crisis.
EnvironmentHuffingtonPost

New Study Blames Climate Change For 37% Of Global Heat Deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
Wildlifeecomagazine.com

International Joint Research Reveals How Fish Adapt to Ocean Acidification by Modifying Gene Expression

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from...
WildlifePhys.org

North Atlantic right whales have gotten smaller since the 1980s

Whales are largely protected from direct catch, but many populations' numbers still remain far below what they once were. A study published in the journal Current Biology on June 3 suggests that, in addition to smaller population sizes, those whales that survive are struggling. As evidence, they find that right whales living in the North Atlantic today are significantly shorter than those born 30 to 40 years ago.
WildlifeThe Hill

New study finds that hurricanes don't scare tiger sharks

A new study published in the journal Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science found that while other species of sharks retreat from areas as hurricane conditions come in, tiger sharks remain in the area. The study examined shark activity during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma. The researchers theorized that the tiger...