New Study Finds Local Conditions Can Worsen Global Coral Threats

(1). Extraterrestrial 3He: A new proxy for arctic sea ice? (2). Seasonal cycle of midlatitude wind storms. Dr. Pavia: Sea ice coverage in the Arctic Ocean has seen a consistent decline over the past 40 years, coincident with anthropogenic warming. Climate models disagree in their projections of when the Arctic Ocean will experience ice-free summers under different warming scenarios. Paleoclimate records offer a potential route towards understanding Arctic ice extent under periods of warmer climate than present, sea ice is particularly difficult to reconstruct from proxy records. In this talk I will show new data suggesting that helium-3 concentrations in marine sediments, derived from the input of interplanetary dust particles, can be used to reconstruct ice coverage and melting in the Arctic Ocean. I will then briefly discuss the possible applications of this proxy to answer outstanding questions regarding Arctic ice coverage during paleoclimate intervals both colder (e.g. LGM, Marine Isotope Stage 4) and warmer (e.g. Marine Isotope Stage 5, Pliocene Warm Period) than present.