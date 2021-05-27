New Study Finds Local Conditions Can Worsen Global Coral Threats

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.