Financial Reports

Lenovo Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Results

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo announced today that it earned a net income of $260 million on revenues of $15.6 billion for the quarter ending March 31. It also earned a net income of $1.2 billion on revenues of $60.1 billion for its full fiscal year. “Last quarter, we delivered our fastest-growing quarter in...

www.thurrott.com
