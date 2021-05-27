QEV Technologies Works with Geotab for Transition to Electromobility
QEV Technologies has associated with Geotab, a recent press release stated. QEV Technologies has vast experience in motorsports, and their main purpose is to carry over the technology and knowledge developed from the track and apply it to the road in the form of hyperlux and commercial vehicles. The alliance between QEV Technologies and Geotab will offer their clients the latest technology in fleet management, telematics, and connectivity offered by Geotab, while adding the experience in data analysis and vehicle management they gain daily from the racetracks.www.automotive-fleet.com