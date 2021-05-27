Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

QEV Technologies Works with Geotab for Transition to Electromobility

By Automotive Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQEV Technologies has associated with Geotab, a recent press release stated. QEV Technologies has vast experience in motorsports, and their main purpose is to carry over the technology and knowledge developed from the track and apply it to the road in the form of hyperlux and commercial vehicles. The alliance between QEV Technologies and Geotab will offer their clients the latest technology in fleet management, telematics, and connectivity offered by Geotab, while adding the experience in data analysis and vehicle management they gain daily from the racetracks.

www.automotive-fleet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Qev Technologies Works#Qevtech Bus#Qev Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Country
Philippines
Related
Career Development & AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to successfully transition to a hybrid work environment

As the pandemic starts to ease in the U.S., one thing is clear: After making a quick pivot in spring 2020 to working from home, white-collar workers are not necessarily eager to go back to the office five days a week. According to a Gallup poll, 35% of all full-time employees say that, if given the choice, they would continue working remotely as much as possible.
Businessaithority.com

Tangoe Partners With AVANT to Grow Technology Ecosystem and Enhance Work From Anywhere Environment

Tangoe and AVANT join forces to deliver today’s leading next-generation IT solutions for cloud, mobility, and connectivity. Tangoe and AVANT are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Tangoe’s industry-leading telecom, mobile, and cloud expense management solutions and managed mobility services (MMS) with AVANT’s world-class distribution ecosystem. Both companies deliver technology solutions that help customers navigate change in the IT marketplace.
Sciencenbnews24.com

Technology

Edtech big Byju’s has turn into essentially the most useful startup in India after elevating about $350 million in a brand new tranche of funding from UBS Group and Zoom founder Eric Yuan, Blackstone and…. This week marked the arrival of Amazon Sidewalk, a mesh community that enlists your Echo...
Businessworldfinancialreview.com

Transition Technologies PSC First to Achieve Advanced Partner Certification in PTC Windchill, ThingWorx, and Vuforia.

ŁÓDŹ, POLAND, May 25, 2021 – Transition Technologies PSC, a digital technologies solution firm and member of the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Global System Integrator and Partner Network Programs, today announced it has achieved Advanced Partner certification in PTC’s Windchill® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ThingWorx® Industrial IoT, and Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) products.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Announces CFO Transition Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced a CFO transition plan with current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Clark stepping down from his role on August 9, 2021, to pursue other personal and career interests. Clark's transition is unrelated to the Company's financial reporting and business performance, and the Company is reaffirming 2021 guidance previously provided on May 10, 2021, in parallel with today's announcement. Clark was appointed CFO in August 2018.
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Data Analytics and Shared Mobility Will Transform Autonomous Trains Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Autonomous trains are becoming extremely popular as trains are the lifeblood of nations, connecting far-flung cities to each other. Trains are faster than cars but less expensive than flights, making them appealing to many passengers. Automation has crept into every aspect of the automotive industry and trains are no exception. The future is predicted to be all about shared, connected, data-driven, and on-demand automotive transport. Autonomous trains, as the name suggests, operate with a minimal or non-existent amount of manual supervision.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Employer President Dulger: “Battery transition technology to fuel cell”

In the debate about climate-friendly forms of drive for cars, employer President Rainer Dulger described electric mobility with batteries as a transition technology. “In all honesty, I have doubts that the technology of vehicles that can be recharged over and over again is the technology of the future. I consider this a transition,” said Dulger Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung (Edition of June 18, 2021)
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Forbidden Technology: How Virtual Mirrors Work

Camera based mirrors are a newer technology that is sometimes seen in electric cars. Currently camera based mirrors aren’t legal in the U.S., though this may change as a uniform set of regulations may allow them to be brought here. In the U.K. the Audi e-tron and the Honda e used camera based mirrors, and BMW just filed a patent for virtual mirrors. So how do virtual mirrors work?
Businessdailymagazine.news

Palantir Technologies and Origin Materials Come Together to Accelerate World's Net Zero Carbon Transition

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has teamed up with Origin Materials, the global leader of carbon-negative materials, to form a strategic alliance to speed up the world's evolution to net-zero carbon emissions. Palantir Technologies is a software company that specializes in enterprise data platforms, enabling organizations to optimize complex and sensitive data...
Businesstechgig.com

Maruti launches programme for startups to explore mobility technologies

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched a programme to explore new-age mobility technologies and help growth-stage startups scale up their business. India (MSI) has launched a programme to explore new-age mobility technologies and help growth-stage startups scale up their business. Mobility Challenge was unveiled in partnership with Hyderabad-based innovation intermediary and business incubator T-Hub.
Technologygetnews.info

Schneider Electric unveils new research and IT Innovation to meet the demands of a digital-first future

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation company, has released a research report to foster an understanding of how digitised and smart applications will be powered in the future. The report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50 per cent by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarboniser, emissions would not increase by more than 26 per cent by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels. Released at an exclusive media event presented virtually from Schneider Electric’s Boston Hub, the report highlights how the rise of edge computing requires a specific focus as these systems are expected to be less efficient than hyperscale data centers from a PUE standpoint.
Computerstrends1news.com

Prepare your technology for hybrid work • ALi2DAY

The past year has seen seismic changes across all walks of life, from our (even greater) reliance on online shopping, to our relationships with screen time at home and work from home, to how we communicate with colleagues near and far. About the author. Eleanor McBryde is General Manager IT...
Technologysalesforce.com

New Research Shows Employee Satisfaction Boosted by Superior Work Technology

Quick Take: Technology made it possible for a distributed workforce to be productive during the pandemic. But its increasingly prominent role in employees’ lives has come under the microscope. Research shows a gap between what employees say would help them foster healthier relationships with technology and what businesses actually provide.
Businessjioforme.com

Triodos Food Transition Europe Fund is working on a new sustainable food sector

The Triodos Food Transition Europe Fund invests in European companies that contribute to a significant transition to a resilient, sustainable and fair food system. “The urgency for this increased significantly in 2020. The pandemic was a call for the awakening of consumers, businesses and investors,” says fund manager Isabel Laurensin.
Technologysuasnews.com

Bentley Systems Completes Acquisition of Seequent, Global Leader in 3D Modeling Software for the Geosciences

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Seequent Holdings Limited, for approximately $900 million in cash (for a debt free business and subject to final working capital adjustments) plus 3,141,342 BSY Class B shares. When announcing its second-quarter 2021...