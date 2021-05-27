Cancel
Public Health

Faster Air Exchange in Buildings Is Not Always Beneficial for Coronavirus Levels

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModeling study suggests vigorous ventilation can cause spike in viral concentrations. Vigorous and rapid air exchanges might not always be a good thing when it comes to addressing levels of coronavirus particles in a multiroom building, according to a new modeling study. The study suggests that, in a multiroom building,...

scitechdaily.com
