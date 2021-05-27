Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'We'll get Jofra Archer back to his best': Ashley Giles vows to get bowler fit and firing after undergoing surgery on long-standing elbow problem

By Lawrence Booth
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 22 days ago

Ashley Giles has played down concerns over Jofra Archer's long-standing elbow problem, insisting he will be 'back and firing' after undergoing surgery last week.

Archer revealed in his Sportsmail column on Thursday that he has set his sights on this winter's Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes tour, and that any appearance before would be a bonus.

While Giles did not rule out bringing Archer back before the summer is over, he was clear about where England's priorities lie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnt2u_0aDuIThl00
Ashley Giles has played down concerns over Jofra Archer's long-standing elbow problem

'I've talked a lot about our objectives in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, and we need to make sure he is best prepared for that,' said Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket.

'The thing that has held him back is that he's had two different injuries in that elbow, and it stops him doing what he does incredibly well, which is bowl quick. That must be frustrating for him.

'I'm very confident with the medical team we have and the surgery he's had — which has gone very well — that he will be back and firing, and we'll get him back as we've seen Jofra in the past.'

Giles also had encouraging words for Haseeb Hameed, called up as batting cover ahead of next week's first Test against New Zealand — following the freak injury to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who tore a hamstring slipping in the Oval dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OjSF_0aDuIThl00
Giles insists Archer (pictured) will be 'back and firing' after undergoing surgery last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPvP5_0aDuIThl00
Archer revealed his goal is to return for this winter's Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes tour

Hameed has not added to the three Test caps he won in India in 2016, but is averaging 52 in this season's County Championship with Nottinghamshire, where he has flourished since leaving Lancashire in 2019.

'As we've picked him in the squad, we've got to think he's ready,' said Giles. 'I worked closely with Has at Lancashire.

'He was promoted to the senior ranks very quickly and then went back a little. He's now come again and averaged between 40 and 50 over the last couple of years.

'He seems to have found his love for the game again. He is a really exciting young player, I loved working with him and he's clearly found a home at Notts.'

Meanwhile, England are set to mark the start of the Lord's Test next week with a gesture protesting discrimination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyIUk_0aDuIThl00
Giles also had encouraging words for Haseeb Hameed, who was called up as batting cover
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giUvd_0aDuIThl00

Players will be free to take a knee if they wish, though they stopped doing that after the one-day series against Ireland last August.

It is understood the likeliest course of action will be a 'moment of unity', with the team standing together quietly before the start of the game.

'Like all of us, they feel very strongly about all discrimination,' said Giles.

'There is a list as long as our arm of the different types. If it was an individual statement of some sort, we'd support that — they are adults. But I do think they are keen on doing something as a team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPycN_0aDuIThl00
Hameed has not added to the three Test caps he won in India in 2016 (pictured), but is averaging 52 in this season's County Championship with Nottinghamshire

IG are an Official Partner of England Cricket. For further information visit www.IG.com/uk/england

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

188K+
Followers
72K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Ashley Giles
Person
Jofra Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowler#Ig#Uk England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportscrickettimes.com

Jofra Archer’s tweet slamming Rohit Sharma resurfaces on social media

England pacer Jofra Archer has made headlines time and again for his bowling exploits. Archer is known for his rhythmic pace and bounce and the ease with which he delivers when the team needs him the most. Experts even state that the 26-year-old might get a place among the greats...
Celebritieseastlothiancourier.com

Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis. The 33-year-old Englishman said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia. Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th...
SportsThe Independent

Jonny Bairstow suffers injury in Yorkshire’s win over Worcestershire

Jonny Bairstow gave England a major Twenty20 injury scare on his way to scoring a memorable hundred for Yorkshire in their 94-run Vitality Blast success over Worcestershire at New Road. The wicketkeeper-batsman raced to three figures off 48 balls with eight sixes and seven fours as the Vikings amassed 216...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins skip Windies, Bangladesh tours

Sydney, Australia (AFP) — David Warner and Pat Cummins were among six top names to opt out of Australia’s white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh yesterday, while Steve Smith will be missing injured. Those who asked not to be considered have spent considerable time in biosecure bubbles over...
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Durham beat Lancashire despite Covid case at club

Durham shrugged off a Covid case at the club that has forced some players to self-isolate as they comfortably beat Lancashire Lightning by six wickets with 14 balls to spare in the T20 Blast. With a number of players and other staff self-isolating, Ben Stokes was in the dugout for...
WorldThe Independent

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien ends ODI career

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from one-day internationals. The 37-year-old Dubliner ends his 50-over career with 153 caps, over 3,000 runs and a national record of 114 wickets but is best remembered for his stunning World Cup century to down England in 2011. O’Brien conjured one of...
Worldalloaadvertiser.com

England v India day two: Late wickets put Heather Knight’s side in charge

England took five wickets for 16 runs in the final 45 minutes of play to take charge of the one-off Test against India in Bristol. Seventeen-year-old Shafali Verma was dismissed just four runs short of a momentous century for India and her dismissal sparked the collapse which gave England a 209-run lead.
Sportsbarrheadnews.com

On this day in 2007: Michael Vaughan steps down as England ODI captain

Michael Vaughan stepped down as captain of England’s one-day side on this day in 2007. The announcement ended speculation about his future after a poor World Cup earlier that year. Vaughan’s suitability to lead the team building towards the next World Cup in 2011 came under increasing scrutiny after his...
WorldBirmingham Star

Ireland cricket star Kevin O'Brien retires from ODIs

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs), admitting that he no longer has the "hunger and love" for the format needed to compete. The 37-year-old Dubliner, who remains available for Test and T20 cricket, won 153 caps in the 50-over format, scoring over 3,000 runs...
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Holders Notts Outlaws and Glamorgan only winners on night of rain-offs

Samit Patel lit up a damp night in the T20 Blast with a record-breaking effort as he rescued Notts Outlaws to win their local derby with Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge. The 36-year-old former England international hit a stunning 64 not out, then claimed two scalps as he became the first Englishman - and only the sixth in world cricket - to do the Twenty20 double of 250 wickets and 5,000 runs.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Both national anthems are BOOED by opposing fans at England vs Scotland Euro 2020 clash - before fans greet players taking the knee with a mixture of cheers and boos

Both national athems were tonight booed by opposing fans at the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 clash. Fans then greeted both teams' decisions to take the knee together in a show of solidarity against racial injustice with a mixture of cheers and boos. Scotland's players opted against taking the knee...
Sportsbarrheadnews.com

On this day in 2018: England set new ODI world record of 481 for six

England set a new one-day international world record of 481 for six to wrap up a series victory over Australia on June 19, 2018. There were scintillating centuries from Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow in an astonishing Trent Bridge run-fest. The hosts took an unassailable 3-0 series lead with a...
Sportsnewsatw.com

T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Middlesex by 21 runs

Glamorgan 150-9 (20 overs): Ingram 75; Finn 4-19, B Cullen 3-33 Middlesex 129-9 (20 overs): Stirling 46, Morgan 33; van der Gugten 3-16 Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram starred with 75 as his side beat Middlesex by 21 runs in the T20 Blast. He scored exactly half Glamorgan’s 150-9 with the...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gary Neville says there is a 'shadow' over Harry Maguire's chances of playing for England in Euro 2020 as he says Gareth Southgate 'can't bring him straight into a knockout game' after he was left on the bench against Scotland

Gary Neville has cast doubt over Harry Maguire featuring for England during the remainder of their Euro 2020 championships. The Manchester United defender had declared himself fit to participate against Scotland at Wembley, after being out since an injury he sustained against Aston Villa on May 9. However, Gareth Southgate...
Sportssomersetcountycc.co.uk

Vitality Blast Preview: Sussex Sharks v Somerset

Somerset take on Sussex Sharks at the 1st Central County Ground in the Vitality Blast tomorrow (Friday). Play will get underway at 7pm. You can keep up to date using our dedicated Match Centre via this website and on our Twitter feed. In addition to this, a report on the...