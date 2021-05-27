2021 Excellence in Education Student: Shelby Loebertman

(Chippewa Falls Senior High School) Chippewa Falls High School English/British Literature Teacher. Shelby’s comments about Mrs. Crocker: “Mrs. Crocker has been one of my favorite teachers throughout my high school career. She’s always been very supportive of all of her students, and has always been invested in my successes and interests. Being in Mrs. Crocker’s classes really gave me an opportunity to grow as a student, and I will always be grateful for the time I spent in her classroom.”