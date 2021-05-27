Police chief pledges to investigate every single burglary as he pledges to end 'screening out' minor crimes
A chief constable has become the first to publicly declare that he will send an officer to investigate every burglary to dispel claims that minor crimes are ignored by police. Stephen Watson, the new head of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), pledged that his force would not "screen out" so-called "minor" crimes from investigation because he said each theft could be a "very big deal" to victims.www.telegraph.co.uk