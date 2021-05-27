Police chief pledges to investigate every single burglary as he pledges to end 'screening out' minor crimes

LANCASTER, PA — Police in the City of Lancaster are asking for the public’s help in identifying possible burglars caught on camera outside a Lancaster home on Monday. Authorities state that on June 14, 2021, the resident of a home in the 600 block of Marietta Avenue contacted the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and reported a burglary that had occurred earlier. According to the victim, she returned home on the evening of June 14th and found items in the home disturbed and electronics missing. The victim believes the suspects may have entered her home on more than one occasion and possibly on multiple days. Investigators were able to secure video footage of two suspects, who were believed to have entered the victim’s home (see above images).