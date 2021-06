Grant Shapps has encouraged people to download the NHS app from today as it now provides evidence of a person’s vaccination status.The transport minister has advised people to download the app on the same day international leisure travel is finally legal again in England. The NHS app is different from the Covid-19 proximity app that alerts people to local coronavirus rates and exposure.Writing on Twitter, Shapps said: “As of TODAY, the NHS app shows your COVID-19 Vaccine Record. Note: this is the main NHS app which contains your private medical records (once you request & your GP provides access) not...