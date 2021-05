Damien Lovegrove shows how he creates a couple of simple one flash portraits using a Godox AD200, a CTO gel and the super Scatterflash modifier from scatterflash.com. Damien Lovegrove is considered by many to be one of the world’s most influential contemporary photographers. He is best known for creating portraits that make women look fabulous. Having had a glittering career at the BBC as a cameraman and lighting director spanning 14 years he left it all behind him in 1998 to become a full-time photographer. Let's Get Connected: Website | Instagram.