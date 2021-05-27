Cancel
Columbia, NC

Columbia nursing student uses languages to bridge cultural divides

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in Rwanda, Emma Rwirangira has a knack for languages. She speaks four of them: Kinyarwanda, French, Swahili, and English. However, she spoke no English at all when she and her husband moved to the United States in 2011. “It wasn’t an easy road,” says Emma. “I had to learn to talk and write just like a baby.” Eventually, Emma got the hang of it and began thinking about her future. She had been studying to become a nurse in East Africa, but would now have start all over if she wanted to continue on that path.

