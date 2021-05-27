newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Acer Announces Another Tsunami of Hardware Products

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its virtual [email protected] 2021 event today, Acer announced new Concept3D, Predator, Chromebook, Swift, and TravelMate hardware products. There’s a lot to unpack here, so rather than regurgitating everything that Acer announced, I will instead point you at the [email protected] 2021 website and point out what I feel are some of the highlights:

www.thurrott.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Tsunami#Laptop#Intel Core Processor#Mobile#Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3080#Nvidia Rtx A5000#Intel Core I9 Processor#Lcd#Intel Core I7#Acer Chromebook Spin#Impressive Hardware#A3000 Graphics#Battery Life#Enterprise Spin#Convertible#Today#Prices#Predator#Triton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
AMD
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersbklynlibrary.org

Computer Hardware Basics

REGISTRATION IS NOW CLOSED. Do you want to know what are the components of a computer? What do the terms RAM, HDD, SSD, CPU and GPU mean? This class will teach you what each computer component does and help you develop a better understanding of the anatomy of a computer.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
NFLANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android for Cars products, plans to be announced at Google I/O 2021

Today is a special day for those in the Android community. Google is opening its virtual doors to the Google I/O 2021 tech conference. We have several ideas of what to expect but we didn’t really quite think about Android Auto. This category still has a long way to go but we know Google and the Android for Cars team are already on top of this business. New products and services will be announced including Android Auto Metric, the Digital Car Key, and Fast Pair.
ComputersBeta News

Acer launches 17-inch Chromebook

Chromebooks have been taking the world by storm lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows 10 laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it is just overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.
Video Gameswepc.com

Acer Announce New HDR Monitors Into Their Predator Gaming Portfolio

After the successful launch of the latest Nitro monitors, Acer is now announcing the release of three new HDR Gaming monitors into their ever-popular Predator gaming portfolio. The new monitors will offer something for everyone, including console gamers, general users, and hardcore competitive gamers. The three monitors in question are...
ComputersT3.com

Acer Aspire Vero: a laptop to save the world

The Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop that puts the environment first. It uses post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for its casing and keyboard, in a box made from 80-85% recycled paper and uses paper sleeves instead of plastic to wrap it. This makes it the best laptop choice for the environmentally aware.
Computerscompsmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $199 from Walmart. Usually, this laptop retails for $299, so that’s $100 off its normal price. It’s the Acer Chromebook Spin 311’s lowest price yet and one of the best Chromebooks out there. The Acer Chromebook...
Computersgizmochina.com

Acer announces four new Chromebooks and none of them is a tablet

Acer has announced four new Chromebooks that cover different price points but none of them is a tablet, which is a surprise considering it was the first to launch a Chrome OS tablet. Acer’s new lineup includes the Chromebook Spin 713 (and Chromebook Spin 713 Enterprise), Chromebook 317, Chromebook 314,...
Electronicsflatpanelshd.com

Yamaha announces hardware replacement program for HDMI 2.1 receivers

The first generation of Yamaha's HDMI 2.1 receivers are defective. The company has announced that it will replace the HDMI 2.1 board in the affected products. Sound United, the company behind Denon and Marantz, has seemingly given up trying to fix the HDMI 2.1 issues in its receivers, offering an external adapter. Yamaha on the other hand will replace the HDMI board in the RX-A2A, RX-V6A, and RX-V4A receivers. - "A free update program will be available starting in fall 2021 to update the HDMI board on these AV receivers to allow for the 4K/120Hz signal transmission," the company announced. Yamaha said that the HDMI board upgrade is complimentary for 24 months after the program starts. It will provide an update on the next steps "this summer". The company also said that the new HDMI board is only required if you are "planning to connect an Xbox Series X gaming or a NVIDIA RTX30 video graphic card device at 4K/120Hz signal transmission" but you should ignore that advice. The issue is not related to these devices but rather the HDMI 2.1 board in the receiver. The Yamaha receivers will most likely also cause trouble with future HDMI 2.1 players and consoles. Yamaha added that its second generation HDMI 2.1 receivers are unaffected by the HDMI 2.1 issue, although they will still require a firmware update to enable the functionality. - "The newly released RX-A4A, RX-A6A and RX-A8A are unaffected by the pass-through issue, requiring only a future firmware update to enable certain HDMI 2.1 capabilities." - Source: Yamaha.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700F - GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB - 32 GB RAM - $1399

Latest Gen Intel CPU with RTX 3060 12GB and decent memory 32GB DDR4 3200 for immediate delivery. Detailed Specs: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c07589240. Don't forget to chat with Costco Customer Service if you're an existing member and ask about the $50 promotion for spend over $500 (assuming you've not used it already). I was able to get that via chat after placing the order to lower the price even further.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Aragami 2 System Requirements

Processor: AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or Equivalent. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent. Processor: Intel Core i5-750S 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. VRAM: 2GB. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 10 GB Hard...