Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

12 Bloomington Street, Unit 2, Dorchester

By Maureen Dahill
caughtinsouthie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 12 Bloomington Street! 6 new construction townhomes located in Dorchester’s desired Neponset neighborhood, close to Adam’s Village, the newly renovated Garvey Park, easy highway access, and less than 5 miles to the Seaport. Hosting will be easy with a warm inviting open kitchen and living room area. The kitchen has Bosch appliances and a 6 foot island with quartz counter tops! It offers 2 floors of living space with private entry. Which gives this bright and spacious unit a single family feel. Master bedroom features an en suite and walk in closet. Working from home will be no problem, you can use one of the extra bedrooms as a home office. Other amenities include central a/c, 2 deeded parking spots, plenty of closet space, and in unit laundry.. These units were built by Abacus Builders, one of Boston’s premier residential construction companies. Two bedroom plus office layouts are also available!

caughtinsouthie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaport#Street Parking#Welcome Home#Parking Space#Open Kitchen#Open House#Bloomington Street#Neponset#Abacus Builders#Unit Laundry#Parking Spots#Central A C#Master Bedroom#Garvey Park#Closet Space#Bosch Appliances#Living Space#Walk#Listing Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
whdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...