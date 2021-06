Prince Harry has said the fear of whether Meghan Markle would “end up” like his mother, and that he would have to raise Archie alone, was one of his biggest reasons for deciding to step down from the royal family.In the new series, The Me You Can’t See, which Harry has executively produced alongside Oprah Winfrey, he recalled the night Meghan first told him she had thought about ending her life. She was six months pregnant with Archie at the time.“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it, she wasn’t crazy, she wasn’t self-medicating be it through pills or through alcohol,...