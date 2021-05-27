Sundyne Appoints Josephine Truitt Value Stream Leader for PPI Product Lines

Company: Ranger Design Inc. Description: The new line includes the Low Roof Max Rack and the Cargo Rack, both of which launched in April, and a new Clamp Rack and Combination Rack that will be available this summer. The Clamp Rack features inside hooks that guide the ladder during loading and unloading. Its throttle latch secures the ladder from the outside to avoid rungs, brackets, and gussets, and is designed to prevent metal-to-metal contact and avoid splinters from fiberglass ladders. All ladder racks have a compatible modular design. The modular design also means fewer boxes are required to build complete lineup, going from 105 down to 33.