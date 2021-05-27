Sundyne Appoints Josephine Truitt Value Stream Leader for PPI Product Lines
ARVADA, Colo. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that Josephine Truitt has joined the company as Value Stream Leader for the PPI line of diaphragm compressors. In this new role, Josephine will enhance value to Sundyne customers by identifying business growth, ensuring on time product delivery and she will oversee planning & scheduling activities for the PPI product line.www.mysanantonio.com