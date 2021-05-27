Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Casts Newcomer Alana Bright in Key Role
Newcomer Alana Bright has landed a key part in Fox’s forthcoming drama Our Kind of People. Bright will star opposite Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in the series, which is set in the Oak Bluffs enclave of Martha’s Vineyard — a historical stronghold for a set of elite Black families. The drama, inspired the book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham, comes from writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Mixed-ish, Fox’s Star) and Lee Daniels (Empire, Star, ABC’s Wonder Years reboot).www.hollywoodreporter.com