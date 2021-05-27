Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Casts Newcomer Alana Bright in Key Role

The upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us is taking the unusual step of actually casting an actor from the game to reprise the same role in the upcoming television series. As reported by Variety, Merle Dandridge will apparently be playing the role of Marlene, leader of the Fireflies resistance group who are a big player in The Last of Us' story and, at the start of the game, are trying to research a cure to the Cordyceps Brain Infection largely responsible for the destruction of civilisation in the series' universe.