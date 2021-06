The Home Gym Is Here to Stay, So We’re Making It State-of-the-Art In addition to working from home, working out at home has also become part of many of our lives over the past year. With limited or no access to gyms and fitness classes, those seeking to maintain their workout routine were forced to improvise with at-home gyms and exercises. While it’s great to take part in a group class or sweat it out at the gym, working out at home has plenty of perks. From privacy and not having to share equipment with others to the lack of commute and inherent cost savings, creating an at-home gym will make your daily workouts all the more enjoyable and convenient. With the help of Tru Grit Fitness, we’ve put together a list of 12 essentials to create the perfect at-home fitness studio. Perfect Home Gym.