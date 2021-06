To evaluate our quality of life, we should cast our minds back and see how people used to live decades ago. The older generation would instantly say that it was better. But let’s face it: they say that because they were young and happy. In reality, people were much more limited at that time. As for now, technology has brought us lots of opportunities. Not only do they simplify our life, but they also increase our life span and make us more flexible and, above all, knowledgeable.