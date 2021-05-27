Cancel
Ames, IA

Ribbon is cut on new Welch Avenue in Ames

By Roger Riley
who13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, IOWA — The city of Ames is celebrating a new era for one of the city’s most popular districts. On Thursday the ribbon was cut on the Welch Avenue reconstruction project. The reworked street now has new infrastructure beneath the surface, and changes above as well. “The goal of...

who13.com
Ames, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
#Infrastructure#A New Era#Transportation Department#Welch Avenue#Mayor#Outdoor Seating#June 15th#Watershed Improvements#Summerfest#Districts#Fun#Surface
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Ames, IAIowa State Daily

Ames City Council to discuss current mask mandate

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) announcement on lifting mask requirements for vaccinated people, the Ames City Council will discuss possible revisions to the face covering ordinance in a special meeting Tuesday. The CDC announced last week that those who are fully vaccinated, which is two weeks...
Story County, IAAmes Tribune

COVID-19 quarantines, positive cases reported by Story County schools

Story County school districts' online portals show the number of students and staff who are currently in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19. The following school districts have provided an update on COVID-19 cases across their student and staff population. As of Monday morning, Story County's 14-day average positivity...
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Iowa Swine Day Returns In-Person June 24

AMES, Iowa – The 2021 Iowa Swine Day is back as an in-person event and organizers said they are excited to be able to offer a great program of well-known speakers focused on important issues of the U.S. pork industry. The 10th annual event will be held June 24 in...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa DOT Five-Year Transportation Plan Update Approved

Ames, Iowa — The state Transportation Commission has approved the first draft of its updated five-year transportation plan. The plan includes an estimated three-point-six billion dollars for road construction and improvement, which the D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says includes some ongoing projects. In our area, the plan includes estimated costs for...
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

'We’re all trying to climb out:' Ames restaurants struggle to return to full staff as COVID-19 numbers decline

As increasing numbers of diners make their way to restaurants in Ames and Story County, many local eateries are struggling to have enough staff to meet the demand. After a year of curbside delivery, closed dining rooms and take-out meals, restaurants are now faced with serving more dine-in patrons at a time where staffing challenges are being seen across Iowa and throughout the country.
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Assessor Leaving For Ames Job

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson will be leaving her job near the end of the month after she accepted an assessors job from the City of Ames Wednesday night. Nelson said Thursday she saw the job online, and thought it would be a good opportunity for her.
Ames, IAwho13.com

Ioway Creek: New Name and New Look in City of Ames

AMES, IOWA — The former Squaw Creek that runs through the middle of Ames got a new name to start the year and now its getting a flood mitigation makeover as well. The creek’s name was changed to Ioway Creek earlier this year – still honoring Iowa’s Native American history but with a non-offensive name. Now the creek is being cleared of trees and widened in hopes of preventing future flooding.
Ames, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

Take a bike ride through Ames with mayor, city council Saturday

The mayor and city council are taking local politics on wheels, welcoming the community to a bike ride around Ames. The ride will start 9 a.m. Saturday at the west parking lot of the Ames City Hall, 515 Clark Ave, where the 6.5-mile bike route will also end, according to a news release.