Hawaiian Humane Society looking for pin-up pets for calendar contest

By Laura Schweizer
KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking pin-up pets for their 2021 Pets in Paradise™ calendar contest. The calendar raises funds for the organization’s programs and services. Those who are interested can submit their pet’s photo for $25 from June 1-30. After that, fans can vote for their favorite pet photo...

www.kitv.com
#Photography#Cat#Photo Calendar#Pin Up Pets#Pet Photos#Calendar Contest#Submissions#Feature#Paradise#Digital Copies#Drawing#Landscape#Mango
