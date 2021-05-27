Hawaiian Humane Society looking for pin-up pets for calendar contest

South San Francisco, CA May 27, 2021 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. Chockablock with personality, Annie is a dreamboat of a dog. Annie is a six-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle dog mix. Typical of her breed, her energy levels and focus are exceptional. Annie will thrive in an active home with a family committed to providing her with oodles of play and running time. Annie is the life of the party too and loves the company of other high-energy and social dogs. Her exuberance would more than likely be too much for small children, so Annie’s ideal home would adults only or a family with older children. Friendly, goofy and affectionate, Annie would be a delightful addition to an energetic family. Looking for a fun-loving and silly dog who will have you playing the name game in no time ? Ask for Annie ID# A892857.