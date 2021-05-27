Cancel
Mattoon, IL

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

