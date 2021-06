The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. To say that Luis Castillo struggled for the first two months of the season is an understatement. With a 7.22 ERA, he was one of the worst pitchers in baseball throughout April and May. That narrative has completely changed since the calendar turned to June, and it continued tonight. He was great once again, shutting down the Atlanta Braves to the tune of 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts over 7 shutout innings. This is quite the welcome development for a Cincinnati Reds team who has dealt with injuries to their pitching staff all season.