The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today unveiled the composition of the commission that will support the organisation of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Olympian and IOC Member Sari Essayah, from Finland, will chair the Commission, leading a gender-balanced group composed of other IOC Members who are not on the IOC Executive Board, as well as representatives of the athletes, International Federations, National Olympic Committees and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).