The Top 8 IKEA Food Items for Families

Ikea is currently offering a $10 off coupon! Use this coupon to save $10 with your Ikea Family card through June 30. Join Ikea Family here for free!. Ikea is a Swedish company that sells affordable, ready to assemble furniture, decor, kitchen items and its signature Swedish meatballs. The store features a wide variety of products and designs that can be made to fit almost any style. Ikea also offers great options for college students and those living in smaller spaces like apartments and dorm rooms. Shopping in an Ikea store may be a bit overwhelming, so we recommend browsing online and creating a list of what you plan to buy before heading to the store. This will keep you from impulse buying while still allowing you to use in-store coupons!