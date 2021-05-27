Deadly shooting could be connected to stabbing, APD says

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed police are investigating a shooting at Atlantic Station. It happened around 4 p.m. along Market Street. Police said a man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. Police have blocked off much of the area because of the investigation. Police are...
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The...
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Three people wanted on murder charges in Gilmer County were arrested in Mexico over the weekend. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Megan Colone, 30, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were arrested with the help of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HSI Harlingen, Texas and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico.
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man who was found dead underneath a mattress on the side of the road. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, is charged with one count of murder and one count of concealing the death of another, jail records show.
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The assistant police chief of Gordon in Wilkinson County now faces charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper from Post 20 originally pulled over 44-year-old Andy Hester because of a trailer he was towing. Hester then allegedly admitted to...
Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
ATLANTA — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a missing girl they say may be in Georgia. Jaylei Smith, 13, disappeared from her home in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, last week. Investigators believe she is with an adult man. Smith was last seen at a gas station in Clarkesville, Georgia, last...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
ATLNATA (CBS46)—A man driving on a major Atlanta highway was shot during a road rage incident. According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened Friday after 1:00 a.m. on I-20W the I-285 on-ramp in Fulton County. The driver told police another vehicle pulled up and fired several shots. The man was...
ATLANTA — As prosecutors in Fulton County seek the death penalty against Robert Aaron Long, a witness in the Atlanta spa shootings said he doesn't support it. "I don't really agree with it," Marcus Lyon said. Lyon, 31, explains he grew up going to church. He said his decision to...
ATLANTA (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old who died in a Georgia jail said in a lawsuit that his death was the result of medical neglect by health care workers at the facility. WXIA-TV reports that Tyrique Tookes died after about six weeks in the Fulton County Jail. He...