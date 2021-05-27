Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Deadly shooting could be connected to stabbing, APD says

WXIA 11 Alive
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta.

Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Investigation underway after shooting injures one near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta sent one person to the hospital early Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:52 p.m. near Atlantic Station on Market Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts. According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.
Snellville, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police search for man who exposed himself several times at a Snellville Park

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
XXL Mag

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Hospitalized

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
Covington County, ALwtvy.com

Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The...
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Alabama Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Atlanta, GANewsTimes

Family alleges medical neglect killed 18-year-old in jail

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old who died in a Georgia jail said in a lawsuit that his death was the result of medical neglect by health care workers at the facility. WXIA-TV reports that Tyrique Tookes died after about six weeks in the Fulton County Jail. He...