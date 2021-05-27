Cancel
NFL

Key Details Emerge on QB Blake Bortles’ Contract With Packers

By Jordan J. Wilson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it is safe to say the Green Bay Packers didn’t overpay to add former starting quarterback Blake Bortles to their 2021 roster. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the contract Bortles signed with the Packers on May 13 is a basic, one-year deal worth $1.075 million that offers him no bonuses or guaranteed money, meaning Green Bay will owe him nothing against its salary cap if he does not make the 53-man roster this summer. The contract also gives Packers the veteran salary benefit, reducing his overall cap hit to a meager $850,000.

NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLFrankfort Times

Packers add QB depth with Bortles as Rodgers saga continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed his desire not to return to Green Bay, had been one of two quarterbacks on...
NFLFrankfort Times

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014...
NFLchatsports.com

Friday Cheese Curds: Blake Bortles is finally in a good place with the Packers

The news was greeted with jeers and jokes, but the Green Bay Packers signing quarterback Blake Bortles actually makes all kinds of sense. First off is his link to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who helped guide Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars to within a whisker of a Super Bowl appearance in 2017 as the play caller. No one got more out of Bortles than Hackett.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

LaFleur on Rodgers: ‘We want him back in the worst way’

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status. “I’ve got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton is a rare athlete for his size

The Green Bay Packers started rookie minicamp on Friday, and one player is already sticking out. Standing at 6-4 and weighing almost 330 pounds, defensive lineman Tedarrell “T.J.” Slaton is a guy you can’t help but notice out on the practice field. Upon his selection on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, he immediately became the heaviest player on the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLBoston Globe

Packers sign another quarterback with Aaron Rodgers’s future with team unclear

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’s future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week. Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster. Benkert, who is 6 feet 3 inches and 218 pounds, signed with the Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad and was on injured reserve in 2019.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: A Look at RB Kylin Hill & What he Adds to Offense

As good as the Green Bay Packers running back situation is with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, I was going to be surprised if they didn’t select a running back in this year’s draft. The RB3 role is wide open entering training camp, and as Matt LaFleur discussed prior to the 2020 draft, he’d like to utilize a third running back more often to provide Jones and Jamaal Williams — RB1 and RB2 at the time — with some reprieve. It’s safe to assume that LaFleur still has that same mentality.
NFLYardbarker

Packers’ QBs Go from Who’s Who to Who’s That?

For three decades, the Green Bay Packers have rolled into seasons with Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. That was then. This is now. Day 1 of the two-day rookie camp on Friday served as an unofficial turning of the calendar to the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers, obviously, wouldn’t have been present for a rookie camp. But, because of his feud with the franchise, the quarterbacks in the spotlight were Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Cory's Corner: Don't Worry About Blake Bortles

The first thing we have to remember is not to panic. Blake Bortles isn’t going to be the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Bortles was signed to have another quarterback take snaps in camp. But most importantly, he was signed to be the Packers backup quarterback. Now I...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.