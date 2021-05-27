Key Details Emerge on QB Blake Bortles’ Contract With Packers
Well, it is safe to say the Green Bay Packers didn’t overpay to add former starting quarterback Blake Bortles to their 2021 roster. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the contract Bortles signed with the Packers on May 13 is a basic, one-year deal worth $1.075 million that offers him no bonuses or guaranteed money, meaning Green Bay will owe him nothing against its salary cap if he does not make the 53-man roster this summer. The contract also gives Packers the veteran salary benefit, reducing his overall cap hit to a meager $850,000.heavy.com