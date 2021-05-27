Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in R.I. nets $140,100 for children’s hospital, 82 COVID vaccines

By Brian Amaral
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — More than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Rhode Island so far amid the frenzied effort to get shots in arms and end the pandemic. Dozens of them have now been given in the most quintessentially Rhode Island of places: Dunkin’ parking lots. On Wednesday, to mark what Dunkin’ calls Iced Coffee Day, five Rhode Island Dunkin’ locations had COVID pop-up vaccine sites.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
State
Massachusetts State
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
City
West Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
Providence, RI
Coronavirus
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
North Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rhode Island Hospital#Food Drink#R I#Vaccine Doses#Covid#Lifespan Corp#Moderna#Iced Coffee Day#Pop Up Vaccine Sites#Dunkin Parking Lots#Dunkin Field Marketing#Coffees#Parking#Franchisees#Mineral Spring Avenue#Social Street#Bristol County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Providence, RIPawtucket Times

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Radiothon raises over $400K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The 2021 Hasbro Children’s Hospital Radiothon raised $453,151 for the hospital. During the 12-hour radiothon, patients and their families called in to share their stories. The event was broadcast on several local radio stations. Volunteers took calls for donations in a socially-distanced phone bank, where they accepted...
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island Opens 2 State Beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

5 shootings in 4 days: Rhode Island officials call for stricter gun laws

Rhode Island's congressional delegation and community leaders on Monday called for stricter gun laws and improved social programs in the wake of at least five shootings in four days, including one described as the worst in Providence history. The officials met at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence to discuss policy...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Rhode Island to remove mask rules for fully vaccinated

Rhode Island will no longer require residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks and socially distance in most public settings starting Tuesday, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Friday. The Democratic governor’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was easing mask-wearing guidance...