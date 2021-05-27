Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day in R.I. nets $140,100 for children’s hospital, 82 COVID vaccines
PROVIDENCE — More than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Rhode Island so far amid the frenzied effort to get shots in arms and end the pandemic. Dozens of them have now been given in the most quintessentially Rhode Island of places: Dunkin’ parking lots. On Wednesday, to mark what Dunkin’ calls Iced Coffee Day, five Rhode Island Dunkin’ locations had COVID pop-up vaccine sites.www.bostonglobe.com