Fauci: Coronavirus Vaccines for Young Children Ready by End of 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects coronavirus vaccines for young children to be ready by the end of the year. "As we get into the next several months because these types of studies are going on, and I would hope that as we get towards the end of this calendar year, that children of any age will be able to be vaccinated,'' the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ''The Joe Madison Show'' set to be released Friday.