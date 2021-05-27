Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Fauci: Coronavirus Vaccines for Young Children Ready by End of 2021

By Solange Reyner
NewsMax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says he expects coronavirus vaccines for young children to be ready by the end of the year. "As we get into the next several months because these types of studies are going on, and I would hope that as we get towards the end of this calendar year, that children of any age will be able to be vaccinated,'' the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ''The Joe Madison Show'' set to be released Friday.

www.newsmax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Influenza Vaccines#Flu Vaccination#Young Children#Coronavirus Vaccines#Dr Anthony Fauci#Infection#Daily Vaccination Rates#Bird Flu#Herd Immunity#Adults#Sufficient Data#Chinese Scientists#President Joe Biden#Wuhan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Related
ScienceWZZM 13

Dr. Fauci 'not convinced' coronavirus developed naturally

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top immunologist who lead the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he's "not convinced" that the deadly virus was naturally developed and encouraged further investigation into its origins. During a Poynter event earlier this month, Fauci was asked by PolitiFact managing editor Katie...
Public HealthCNN

Why is Anthony Fauci hedging on the origins of the coronavirus?

(CNN) — Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted earlier this month that he is no longer convinced that the Covid-19 pandemic originated naturally. "I am not convinced about that, I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until...
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Young Kids Could Get COVID Vaccine Approval By End of 2021

At a virtual event with Axios on Wednesday, May 20th, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been a public-facing leader on the United States’ response to COVID-19, stated that kids as young as four could be approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021 or by early 2022 at the latest.
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

Anthony Fauci says pandemic exposed racism

Washington [US] May 17,(ANI):Dr Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration's top medical adviser said that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed racial disparities in living conditions and access to healthcare across the US that required serious action to fix. During a commencement address given virtually to new graduates of Emory University, the...
Minoritieskhn.org

Racism Has ‘Undeniable’ Impact On Health Disparities, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the covid pandemic has highlighted how racism negatively affects health outcomes for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. Separately, the Indian covid variant is found in Maine, a study shows most kids with covid don't get a fever, and authorities accept covid is airborne. AP:...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

COVAX in Dire Need of Vaccines Now

NEW DELHI - COVAX, the international scheme for the equitable international distribution of COVID vaccines is running short of the shots. The shortfall is largely due to the Serum Institute of India which has not been able to meet its global commitments for the vaccine in several months due to an overwhelming domestic demand for the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covid-19 vaccine isn't linked to heart problems in young people -- but doctors still worry parents will be scared to vaccinate their children

Pediatricians worry parents will misinterpret a finding by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and become scared -- for no reason -- to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Last week, members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices put out a statement that they had...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, May 17, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

About 14K children in Missouri have started coronavirus vaccination process since Pfizer approval

Approximately 14,000 children between the ages of 12-15 in Missouri have gotten the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since it was approved for that age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine to include the younger age bracket on May 10. Since then, about 14,000 adolescents have initiated vaccination, according to Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Homer, AKHomer News

Children as young as 12 can soon get Pfizer vaccination at Spit clinic

As an incentive to get more Alaskans vaccinated for COVID-19, anyone getting the jab at a pop-up clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the Spit will receive $40 in Homer Bucks, the local currency sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center that can be spent at area businesses. The incentive program will be available through June for anyone who receives a vaccine at weekly Thursday clinics on the Spit.