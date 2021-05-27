Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid: He'll explain why he walked out, again, but it feels like déjà vu from 2018

There were some scares in the second half of the season, but overall Atlético had a fairly quiet La Liga season. Far superior to Barcelona and Madrid neighbors, Diego Simeone’s men were strong collectively … But also individually. Needless to mention Luis Suarez, who piled the goals in front. But the Uruguayan was accompanied by some players who were just as important if not more in this coronation, such as Koke, boss in the middle, Marcos Llorente who is no longer introduced, Jan Oblak and even Stefan Savic, who signed his best season in the colchonera tunic in the rear.